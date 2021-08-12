Hess Lawn Mower Header
Mt Pleasant, Mt Vernon Motor Vehicle Burglaries

Dave Kirkpatrick 5 hours ago

Authorities are investigating a rash of more than  41 motor vehicle burglaries in Mt. Pleasant early Wednesday morning. They occurred in several neighborhoods on the north side of I-30.  All of the vehicles involved were said to be unlocked. Some cars didn’t have anything stolen from them, but others had cash, guns and other valuable items taken.  Franklin County and Mt. Vernon also reported numerous burglaries of unlocked vehicles.  Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jason Ricketson  said that his city could be next, and urged everyone to lock their vehicles and remove valuables from inside.

