Mt Pleasant Murder Investigation Update

Press Release From Mt. Pleasant Police Chief Wayne Isbell

Mount Pleasant Police have arrested a fourth suspect related to the murder of D’Marlon Johnson, 21, of Pittsburg . On Friday August 31, 2018 at approximately 0124 hrs, Officers responded to the area of West Pecan Street in reference to a 911 call. When officers arrived they were directed to the intersection of S. O’Tyson Ave and Rhambeau Street to look for a deceased shooting victim.

Officers located the deceased person identified as D’Marlon Johnson.

The investigation revealed three subjects planned and attempted to rob Jacquan Moore, 25, of Mount Pleasant. During the planned robbery Jacquan Moore was assaulted and pulled a weapon shooting D’Marlon Johnson. Two other suspects involved in the robbery were Precious Rockwell, 32, of Mount Pleasant and Isaac McGill, 18, of Mount Pleasant. All involved fled the scene leaving D’Marlon Johnson behind.

From the homicide investigation four individuals have been charged with various crimes.

Precious Rockwell was arrested August 31 and charged with Murder. Her charge was later changed to Aggravated Robbery and she is in the Titus County Jail on $200,000 bail.

Jacquan Moore, the shooter and robbery victim, was arrested September 4 and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He was booked into the Titus County Jail. His bail was set at $40,000. He made bail and was released September 5.

Sydney Van Rijn, 18, of Mount Pleasant was arrested and charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence. Her involvement is related to discarding evidence that was later recovered. She was arrested on September 4 and was booked into the Titus County Jail. Her bail is set at $25,000.

Isaac McGill was arrested September 5 at 5:15 PM and charged with Aggravated Robbery. He was booked into the Titus County Jail . His bail has not been set.

Mount Pleasant Detectives believe all suspects related to this homicide investigation have been identified and charged.