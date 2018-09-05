Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018
Car-Mart Sep 2018
Morrell banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
cypress basin hospice

Mt Pleasant Murder Investigation Update

60 mins ago

 

 

Press Release From Mt. Pleasant Police Chief Wayne Isbell

Mount Pleasant Police have arrested a fourth suspect related to the murder of D’Marlon Johnson, 21, of Pittsburg . On Friday August 31, 2018 at approximately 0124 hrs, Officers responded to the area of West Pecan Street in reference to a 911 call. When officers arrived they were directed to the intersection of S. O’Tyson Ave and Rhambeau Street to look for a deceased shooting victim.
Officers located the deceased person identified as D’Marlon Johnson.

The investigation revealed three subjects planned and attempted to rob Jacquan Moore, 25, of Mount Pleasant.  During the planned robbery Jacquan Moore was assaulted and pulled a weapon shooting D’Marlon Johnson.  Two other suspects involved in the robbery were Precious Rockwell, 32, of Mount Pleasant and Isaac McGill, 18, of Mount Pleasant.  All involved fled the scene leaving D’Marlon Johnson behind.
From the homicide investigation four individuals have been charged with various crimes.

Precious Rockwell was arrested August 31 and charged with Murder.  Her charge was later changed to Aggravated Robbery and  she is in the Titus County Jail on $200,000 bail.

mugshot unavailable

Jacquan Moore, the shooter and robbery victim, was arrested September 4 and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.  He was booked into the Titus County Jail.  His bail was set at $40,000.  He made bail and was released September 5.

Sydney Van Rijn, 18, of Mount Pleasant was arrested and charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence.  Her involvement is related to discarding evidence that was later recovered.  She was arrested on September 4 and was booked into the Titus County Jail.  Her bail is set at $25,000.

 

mugshot not available

Isaac McGill was arrested September 5 at 5:15 PM and charged with Aggravated Robbery.  He was booked into the Titus County Jail .  His bail has not been set.
Mount Pleasant Detectives believe all suspects related to this homicide investigation have been identified and charged.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     