Mt Pleasant Police responded to a 911 call in the area of West Pecan Street and was directed to the intersection of South O’Tyson Ave and Rambeau Street to look for a deceased shooting victim. Officers located the body of a man identified as 21-year-old D’Marlon Johnson of Pittsburg. Detectives have identified witnesses and several suspects related to the homicide, which is believed to be drug-related. No further details have been released.