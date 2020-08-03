Mt Pleasant Names New Chief Of Police

The City of Mt Pleasant hired Mark Buhman as Chief of the Mount Pleasant Police Department. He and his wife, Ashley, look forward to moving to Texas to begin this new journey in his career on September 15.

City of Mount Pleasant Hires New Police Chief

Mount Pleasant, TX, August 3, 2020…Mount Pleasant City Manager announced that following a national search, Mark Buhman has been hired as Chief of Police and will begin September 15.

Chief Buhman, fluent in English and Spanish, brings 23 years of professional law enforcement experience with him from Salt Lake City, Utah’s Police Department. That is where he was the Police Chief’s Executive Officer and previously served as the Assistant Division Commander over a division comprised of 112 officers, including patrol, K9, and community outreach officers.

Chief Buhman’s experience also encompasses responsibility for the Community Intelligence Unit and Community Outreach Unit, which is responsible for community policing efforts for the entire city of more than 200,000 residents with a daytime population of over 400,000 people.

“Chief Buhman rose to the top of a pervasive and thorough recruitment process,” said Thatcher. “With a proven track record of sound, fair leadership, innovative problem solving, and the ability to work well with all ranks within the department, he was clearly the best choice for Mount Pleasant.”

“Equally significant is Chief Buhman’s focus on community outreach and policing,” added Thatcher. “He has demonstrated the ability to establish a department culture that is community-focused with every officer and staff member, recognizing that he or she is a city ambassador to the community.”

In Mount Pleasant, Chief Buhman will lead a department that serves a diverse population of 16, 921 residents with a daytime population of up to 50,000. With 33 sworn officers and 17 civilian staff, the department consists of 12 functions: Animal Services, Bike Patrol, Communications, Criminal Investigations, Honor Guard, K-9, Patrol, Records, Property Evidence, SWAT, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Victim Services.

“I am so grateful for and look forward to the opportunity to work and live in Mount Pleasant,” said Chief Buhman. “The Police Department holds itself to a very high standard. I have been impressed with the level of service they provide and the professionalism of the people I have met. Mount Pleasant is what I have been looking for, giving me a chance to be a part of a department where I can know all the officers as well as be personally connected with the community that I serve.”

Chief Buhman is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Center for Public Safety and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology from Brigham Young University and numerous professional certifications. Civic involvement includes leading a youth group of more than 250 boys and adults and serving as Salt Lake Supervisor’s Association treasurer.

Chief Buhman and his wife, Ashley, have been married for over 25 years and have three grown children. Mrs. Buhman grew up in San Antonio, and over the years, the couple has explored many areas of Texas.

“I have hoped for an opportunity to make Texas my home and am so grateful for this chance to be in Mount Pleasant,” said Chief Buhman. “My wife assures me I’ll be a true Texan in no time!”

In his spare time, Chief Buhman enjoys hiking, camping, playing pickleball, and woodturning. He also loves any activity involving water and looks forward to visiting and taking advantage of the beautiful lakes around Mount Pleasant.