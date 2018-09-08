Mt Pleasant National Night Out

The Mount Pleasant Police and Fire Departments invite you to participate in the 35th Annual National Night Out (NNO). This citywide community event will be held on the evening of Tuesday, October 2, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm in Dellwood Park. Police and Fire employees will be hosting the event providing activities and food.

Also, various community parties are still allowed involving hundreds of Mount Pleasant residents. Unfortunately, if you have a community party, neither police or fire will be able to attend since we are hosting a party in Dellwood Park.

The purpose of National Night Out is to build strong partnerships between the police-fire and communities.

If you plan on attending the Dellwood Park NNO event on October 2 and would like to have a booth, please sign up so we can expect on your business attendance. Business participation helps with food and drink costs. Sign up at www.mpcity.net/police/NNO<http://www.mpcity.net/police/NNO>.

National Night Out is for everyone! Register now and begin planning your event or be part of our Dellwood Park National Night Out Party.

Wayne Isbell, Chief of Police

Mount Pleasant Police Department

501 N. Madison

Mount Pleasant, Texas 75455

(903) 575-4115

Email wisbell@mpcity.org<mailto:wisbell@mpcity.org>

Website www.mpcity.net/police

Website www.mpcity.net/animalservices