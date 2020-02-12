Mt Pleasant Native Patrols the Sea Aboard Naval Warship

SAN DIEGO- Three years ago, Petty Officer 2nd Class Dakota Wisinger joined

the Navy because he wanted to travel. Today, Wisinger is serving aboard USS

Boxer, stationed in San Diego.

Wisinger is a cryptologic technician responsible for analyzing encrypted

electronic communications to provide situational awareness that helps the

commander complete the mission.

“I get to see the bigger picture of what we do on deployment,” said

Wisinger. “It’s rewarding to see how everything comes together and how the

ship comes together as a team.”

Wisinger is a 2016 Mount Pleasant High School graduate and native of Mount

Pleasant, Texas.