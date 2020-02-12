" /> Mt Pleasant Native Patrols the Sea Aboard Naval Warship – EastTexasRadio.com
Mt Pleasant Native Patrols the Sea Aboard Naval Warship

9 hours ago

 

SAN DIEGO- Three years ago, Petty Officer 2nd Class Dakota Wisinger joined
the Navy because he wanted to travel. Today, Wisinger is serving aboard USS
Boxer, stationed in San Diego.

Wisinger is a cryptologic technician responsible for analyzing encrypted
electronic communications to provide situational awareness that helps the
commander complete the mission.

“I get to see the bigger picture of what we do on deployment,” said
Wisinger. “It’s rewarding to see how everything comes together and how the
ship comes together as a team.”

Wisinger is a 2016 Mount Pleasant High School graduate and native of Mount
Pleasant, Texas.

