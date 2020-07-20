Mt Pleasant Officers Receive Life Saving Award

Mount Pleasant Police Department Officers Receive Life Saving Award

Mount Pleasant, TX, July 20, 2020…Mount Pleasant Police Department Officer Juan Hernandez, Officer Angel Mendoza, and Sergeant Bryan Denney presented the Life-Saving Award Monday. Interim Police Chief Kyle Holcomb recognized their heroic efforts on February 12, 2020, in rendering aid to a resident who would have bled to death without their quick thinking and professional training.

“Upon being dispatched to the scene simultaneously, Officers Hernandez, Mendoza, and Sgt. Denney quickly found the man and immediately assessed that he was bleeding profusely from a severe injury to his arm,” said Holcomb during the awards presentation.

“Only one minute and 19 seconds passed from the time these officers arrived, located the subject, assessed the injuries, applied tourniquets that stopped the blood loss and placed the subject on the ground to maintain airflow,” explained Holcomb.

According to Holcomb, members of the Emergency Room and doctors at Titus Regional Hospital stated that without the knowledgeable and decisive actions to stop the bleeding, the gentleman would have died from a blood loss before he could have reached the hospital.

“Today, we thank you for your heroic actions and professionalism to save this man’s life and the honor you bring to our department and the City through your selfless service, training, and skill as a first responder,” said Holcomb.