During the early hours of Friday, September 22, four suspects committed several vehicle burglaries in neighborhoods on the north end of Mount Pleasant. They were driving a Dodge Charger, and below is a video of the suspects. If you recognize the unmasked suspect or have any information to help the MPPD, please call 903-575-4004.

https://www.facebook.com/mppdtx/videos/867052958472823

https://fb.watch/nBJ2rqEP2Z/?mibextid=v7YzmG