Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Morrell banner
Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice
Car-Mart Oct. 2018
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header

Mt Pleasant PD Seeking Throws/Blankets

29 mins ago

 

From Mt. Pleasant PD Facebook Page

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is need of new fleece throws/blankets like the one pictured in this post. We use these when we come in contact with children during traffic stops, accidents and crime scenes that are not protected from the elements. These throws can be found at many different stores and usually cost less than $5.00. If you would like to purchase some and donate them to the police department, they can be dropped off 24 hours a day at the Police Department Dispatch window.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     