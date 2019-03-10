Mt Pleasant Police Is Working A Homicide

Roberto Espinoza

Mount Pleasant Police

Mount Pleasant Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found stabbed at an apartment complex. Around 1:15 am Friday, officers responded to the Oak Manor Apartment complex located at 2201 N. Edwards Ave after receiving a 911 call. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed.

The victim is identified at Roberto Espinoza, 26, of Mount Pleasant. Espinoza was transported to Titus Regional Medical Center by EMS but died a short time later.

Mount Pleasant homicide investigators arrested the victim’s wife, Araceli Espinoza, 23, in connection to the stabbing shortly after 8:00 am. Araceli Espinoza was booked into the Titus County Sheriffs Office Jail and is charged with first-degree Murder. Her bail has not been set.

Wayne Isbell, Chief of Police

Mount Pleasant Police Department

501 N. Madison

Mount Pleasant, Texas 75455

Work: (903) 575-4115

wisbell@mpcity.org