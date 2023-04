Last Monday, Apr 17, around 12:47 am, the videoed suspect entered KFC and stole a large sum of money from the restaurant’s safe. Surveillance video showed the suspect leaving the area of Cross and Merritt. The suspect appears to be wearing a dark-colored hoodie, white gloves, and light-colored jeans and possibly carrying a small backpack with the Hurley emblem.

If you recognize this suspect or have information on the Burglary, call MPPD at 903-575-4004.