Mt Pleasant Regional Airport Receives $120,000

The Texas Transportation Commission at its April meeting approved approximately $120,000 for Mt Pleasant Regional Airport.

The funds will be used for planned airport improvements, which includes engineering/design for pavement improvements and a project consultant will be selected this spring.

Project costs will be funded through the City of Mount Pleasant and TxDOT’s Aviation Facilities Grant Program, which preserves and improves the state’s general aviation system.

Background

This year, TxDOT expects to provide approximately $60 million in funding for planning, constructing and maintaining community airports.

Approximately 275 community airports in Texas are eligible for funding.

Arrivals and departures from community airports account for more than three million flight hours per year and provide aircraft facilities for agricultural, medical, business and commuter use.

