Mt. Pleasant Sailor Serving Aboard USS Antietam Participates In A Man Overboard Drill In The Indian Ocean

Fire Controlman 3rd Class Danner Craft, from Mt. Pleasant, Texas, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), swims across the water during a man overboard drill in the Indian Ocean during Talisman Sabre 23, July 28, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)