Mt Pleasant Police arrested Latron Jeffery, 21, of Mt Pleasant Wednesday for unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence. Jeffery was a suspect in the shooting of an 18-year-old in the 400-block of Capers. Paramedics took the teen to Titus Regional Medical Center, and later, they airlifted him to another hospital in stable condition. He suffered from a gunshot to the chest.