cypress basin hospice
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Young Title Company Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
DV Retail Header Apr 2022
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Sandlin Header 2022

Mt Pleasant Softball Playoffs

Mt Pleasant Softball

Friday Apr 22
Texas High at Mt Pleasant – 6:00 pm

If Mt Pleasant wins over Texas High and Longview beats Marshall, Mt Pleasant has a Tie-Breaker game for third or fourth place against Longview on Monday (Apr 25) in Marshall at 6:00 pm, weather permitting. If there is a rainout Monday, the game will be played on Tuesday (Apr 26) at Marshall at 6:00 pm.

Bi-District
If Mt Pleasant finishes third, they play either Nacogdoches or Lufkin, TBA
If Mt Pleasant finishes fourth, they play Huntsville, TBA

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     