Mt Pleasant Softball Playoffs

Mt Pleasant Softball

Friday Apr 22

Texas High at Mt Pleasant – 6:00 pm

If Mt Pleasant wins over Texas High and Longview beats Marshall, Mt Pleasant has a Tie-Breaker game for third or fourth place against Longview on Monday (Apr 25) in Marshall at 6:00 pm, weather permitting. If there is a rainout Monday, the game will be played on Tuesday (Apr 26) at Marshall at 6:00 pm.

Bi-District

If Mt Pleasant finishes third, they play either Nacogdoches or Lufkin, TBA

If Mt Pleasant finishes fourth, they play Huntsville, TBA