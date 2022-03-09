Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Mt Pleasant Softball Tournament

Mt Pleasant hosts its 2022 Junior Varsity Softball Tournament at the newly renovated softball field starting Thursday (Mar 10). Each team will play a round-robin schedule with four games, weather permitting, with UIL / NFHS Rules in effect. Games will be 75 minutes or seven innings, finishing the Inning. In a tie, ITB will take place if time is remaining. If time is out, the game will end in a tie. Run Rule is 15 after four or ten after five, and teams can mutually agree to a run per inning limit. Finally, a coin flip decides the home team and the official bookkeeper. MP will be the home team in all their games. Each team will need to provide NFHS approved game balls for each game. (Cor. 47 Optic Yellow / Good Condition) An MPISD Rule will not allow players to wear metal spikes but instead molded turf cleats of tennis shoes. 

Cages, Bullpens, and other Warm-up areas will be open for all teams, and concession is available, with water provided in dugouts. So bring your bottles, etc., trainers are available, and tickets are at the gate daily. 

The Tournament Director and Umpires will make a sound decision on weather-related issues. You can contact Jeremy Tarrant, Head Softball – jtarrant@mpisd.net / 903-348-1995 cell.

THURSDAY, MARCH 10

 1st Base Dugout

 3rd Base Dugout

 9:30 AM

Mt Vernon

Mount Pleasant  

 11:00 AM

Pittsburg

Hart’s Bluff

12:30 PM

Pittsburg

Mt Vernon

2:00 PM

Hart’s Bluff

Mount Pleasant 

 SATURDAY, MARCH 12TH 

 1st Base Dugout

 3rd Base Dugout

 9:30 AM

Pittsburg

Mount Pleasant

11:00 AM

Mt Vernon

Hart’s Bluff

12:30 PM

Pittsburg

Hart’s Bluff

2:00 PM

Mt Vernon

Mount Pleasant

