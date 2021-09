The City of Mt Pleasant opens a new complex today (Sep 9) from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm on 45 acres that includes lighted soccer fields, an integrated playground, a concession area overlooking a pond, open green space, and trails for walking and jogging. Tonight’s attendees will receive complimentary hot dogs, ice cream, snow cones, and popcorn with food trucks on hand. Masking, vaccinating, and distancing are highly advised and encouraged. There is live entertainment planned as well.