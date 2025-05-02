Header Mowers Header 2024
Mt Pleasant Student Detained After Inappropriate Online Post

Statement From MPISD

MPISD would like to make our families aware of a situation that occurred overnight. Our MPISD police were informed that a student at Corprew Elementary had made an inappropriate post on the internet. In the early morning hours, MPISD police officers interrogated the student at their home. It was determined that our campuses and district were not in danger, but the student has been detained and is not present on campus.
Parents, please talk to your students about appropriate internet conduct and monitor their activity on social media sites. The safety of our people is the #1 priority for our district each and every day.

