Mt Pleasant Teachers Receive $166 Donation from SONIC Drive-In

America’s Drive-In® celebrated thousands of teachers during Limeades for Learning Teacher Appreciation Month campaign
OKLAHOMA CITY (June 27, 2019) – This May, SONIC® Drive-In
<http://www.sonicdrivein.com/> recognized incredible teachers and the
contributions they make to education as a part of its Limeades for Learning
initiative <http://www.limeadesforlearning.com> in partnership with
nonprofit partner, DonorChoose.org <http://www.donorschoose.org/>. With the
goal of helping teachers obtain much-needed classroom supplies and learning
resources, SONIC launched a donation match in honor of Teacher Appreciation
Month and gave one teacher in Mt Pleasant, Texas $166.
In total, SONIC donated $1.2 million matching donations made to SONIC
Teacher projects in May. As a result, SONIC rewarded one entrepreneurial
teacher lead project at one school in the Mt Pleasant community, including:
“SONIC fans who love teachers responded incredibly during Teacher
Appreciation Month and we were delighted to support 3,937 teachers and
their students across the country,” said Christi Woodworth, vice president
of public relations for SONIC. “Each year, teachers spend hundreds of their
own dollars to support their students, and with Limeades for Learning,
SONIC and our fans made that burden a bit lighter. We celebrate and thank
teachers for the incredible work they do to bring learning to life in
creative and fun ways for their students.”
SONIC provides essential funds needed for learning materials and innovative
techniques for teachers to inspire creativity and learning through Limeades
for Learning, the brand’s national award-winning cause marketing campaign.
Since 2009, SONIC has donated $13.1 million, supported 33,177 classrooms,
and provided necessary learning materials and teaching resources requested
by teachers to impact 995,310 students in partnership with DonorChoose.org
<http://www.donorschoose.org/>.
While Teacher Appreciation Month is celebrated in May, SONIC supports
teachers year-round. Visit LimeadesforLearning.com for updates on
contributions, future donation matches, how to get involve and explore
public school teacher projects in the Mt Pleasant community in need of
support. Teachers can become SONIC Teachers and submit projects through
nonprofit partner DonorsChoose.org for a chance to receive funding.
