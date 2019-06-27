Mt Pleasant Teachers Receive $166 Donation from SONIC Drive-In

America’s Drive-In® celebrated thousands of teachers during Limeades for Learning Teacher Appreciation Month campaign

OKLAHOMA CITY (June 27, 2019) – This May, SONIC® Drive-In

<http://www.sonicdrivein.com/> recognized incredible teachers and the

contributions they make to education as a part of its Limeades for Learning

initiative <http://www.limeadesforlearning.com> in partnership with

nonprofit partner, DonorChoose.org <http://www.donorschoose.org/>. With the

goal of helping teachers obtain much-needed classroom supplies and learning

resources, SONIC launched a donation match in honor of Teacher Appreciation

Month and gave one teacher in Mt Pleasant, Texas $166.

In total, SONIC donated $1.2 million matching donations made to SONIC

Teacher projects in May. As a result, SONIC rewarded one entrepreneurial

teacher lead project at one school in the Mt Pleasant community, including:

“SONIC fans who love teachers responded incredibly during Teacher

Appreciation Month and we were delighted to support 3,937 teachers and

their students across the country,” said Christi Woodworth, vice president

of public relations for SONIC. “Each year, teachers spend hundreds of their

own dollars to support their students, and with Limeades for Learning,

SONIC and our fans made that burden a bit lighter. We celebrate and thank

teachers for the incredible work they do to bring learning to life in

creative and fun ways for their students.”

SONIC provides essential funds needed for learning materials and innovative

techniques for teachers to inspire creativity and learning through Limeades

for Learning, the brand’s national award-winning cause marketing campaign.

Since 2009, SONIC has donated $13.1 million, supported 33,177 classrooms,

and provided necessary learning materials and teaching resources requested

by teachers to impact 995,310 students in partnership with DonorChoose.org

<http://www.donorschoose.org/>.

While Teacher Appreciation Month is celebrated in May, SONIC supports

teachers year-round. Visit LimeadesforLearning.com for updates on

contributions, future donation matches, how to get involve and explore

public school teacher projects in the Mt Pleasant community in need of

support. Teachers can become SONIC Teachers and submit projects through

nonprofit partner DonorsChoose.org for a chance to receive funding.

About Sonic

Sonic, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the

United States with more than 3,600 restaurants. Sonic is part of the

Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit

SonicDriveIn.com and InspireBrands.com