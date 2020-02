Mario Ramirez

Deputies arrested 17-year-old Mario Ramirez, of Mt Pleasant, on multiple felony charges. They booked Ramirez into the Titus County Jail for Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, warrants for Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Kidnapping with a Deadly Weapon, Theft of Firearm, and Evading Arrest. His bonds total $650,000 and he remains in jail.