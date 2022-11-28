Mt Pleasant Tiger Basketball

Basketball season is finally in full swing as all three teams for Mount Pleasant Basketball finally hit the court, traveling to Greenville on Saturday. The Tigers wanted to continue winning after bringing home the Mavs Falls Classic trophy before the Thanksgiving break. The freshmen and JV began the day with wins, with the freshmen scoring a 42-21 victory and the JV taking a close one, 44-38.

The varsity game was back and forth early as both teams looked to find a rhythm, with the score tied at 5-5. Mount Pleasant would then use a flurry of baskets to go on a 13-3 run and close the first quarter up 18-8. It was more Tigers in the second quarter as the defense clamped down and turned turnovers into points, with Mount Pleasant leading at the intermission 34-13.

However, the home team would respond as Greenville would take the third quarter and hang around just enough to keep the Tiger starters on the floor. The Lions would outscore the Tigers 17-15, setting the score at 49-30 entering the final frame. However, that margin would remain the same as the Tigers would take the victory 57-38 at the buzzer.

Payton Chism led the way with 15 points, eight rebounds, and five assists, all team highs. Carter Chism shot the ball well again, knocking down three treys to notch 14 points. Reggie Webster would join them in double figures with 12 points and pull eight rebounds. Kelcey Morris added 7 points and four assists, Kyler Smith helped out with 4, Xavier Price chipped in 3, and Kai Price notched 2 points.

The Tigers improved to 6-0 on the season and have two games on the slate for the upcoming week. Mount Pleasant will travel to Royse City on Tuesday, with game times slightly different than usual. Varsity will tip off at 5:00 pm on the main court, with the 9th and JV to follow at 6:15 on the PE and Practice courts, respectively. The sub-varsities will travel to Tatum next weekend for a tournament, while the varsity will compete in the Red River Hoopfest on Saturday. The Hoopfest will be held at Texas High as the Tigers will take on Putnam City West (OK) Saturday morning at 9:30.

Be sure to follow MPHS Basketball on Facebook or Twitter or download the TeamApp to stay up to date on Mount Pleasant Basketball. The Tigers’ first home game will be Dec 6 vs. Bullard, followed by the TRMC Tiger Town tournament to be held Dec 8-10 at Mount Pleasant High School.