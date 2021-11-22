Mt Pleasant Tiger Basketball

The Tigers will compete in the Dallas Mavs Fall Classic on Monday and Tuesday in Frisco. Mount Pleasant will face Dallas Spruce at noon on Monday at Frisco Centennial High School, with their second game of the day to be played at 7:30 pm also at FCHS.

To purchase tickets for the tournament, go to www.mavs.com/fallclassic. You can buy a two-day tournament pass for $20 or a one-day pass at $12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.

For updated tournament info, scores, brackets, and schedules, you can visit www.mavs.com/boys-fall-classic. The Tigers will be in the Silver Division, and you can find that bracket under “Schedules” on the TeamApp.