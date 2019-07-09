Mt Pleasant-Titus County Chamber of Commerce Hires Search Firm

The Mount Pleasant-Titus County Chamber of Commerce announced the selection of Jorgenson Consulting, a national executive search firm specializing in non-profit, economic and community development organizations, to lead the search for the Chamber’s next CEO. Dianne Reid, Managing Director from Jorgenson, will oversee the search.

The Search Committee members reviewed many qualified RFP responses from search firms and interviewers. A recommendation to the Board was made to engage Jorgenson Consulting’s Candidate Assessment Executive Search service. The full Board of Directors voted to accept this recommendation and are excited to begin the search to find the most qualified candidates in the field.

The Chamber’s search committee has worked closely with Jorgenson to develop an opportunity profile that outlines the experience and leadership characteristics of the desired candidate. Interested parties should submit a letter of interest and resume to Dianne Reid, Managing Director at MountPleasant@jci-inc.net. No applications, letters of recommendation or other communications regarding the position will be received at the Chamber office or via any different application process.

Jorgenson will review all qualified candidates and conduct extensive background and reference checks. Only a limited number of the most highly qualified applicants meeting the requirements will be referred to the Search Committee to participate in the interview process.

Katie Stedman, the current Chamber CEO, provided the Board with her official resignation on June 26 but will remain as acting CEO for the next several weeks while the search is underway. Courtney Dyer, 2019 Chairman of the Board of Directors, states that “While we are deeply saddened to see Katie leave her role, we are incredibly appreciative of her contributions to our Chamber and our community over the last four years. She has truly helped us to build a momentum that has taken our organization to new heights. As such, the choice of our next CEO is one of the most important tasks facing our Board, and we are optimistic that we will attract outstanding candidates to the position. We are grateful that Katie is going to be staying on in her current role while we conduct much of the search process; as it will allow for better continuity through this transition.”