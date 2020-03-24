Mt Pleasant-Titus COVID-19 Update

THE LATEST COVID-19 INFORMATION FOR MOUNT PLEASANT AND TITUS COUNTY

Click on the title to view the full article and bookmark this page for easy access.

Use the links on the left to visit COVID-19 Response Partners.

MESSAGE FROM TITUS COUNTY JUDGE BRIAN LEE | 03/22/20 |

We are all living in a very different reality amid a global pandemic. It is something every citizen and business in Titus County must take seriously. An Emergency Response team is consisting of leaders throughout the county, including… Read on…

PUBLIC HEALTH DISASTER DECLARATIONS | 03/19/20 |

Texas officials have issued a statewide public health disaster declaration, in the latest effort to combat the spread of COVID-19. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced at the Capitol today. Read on…

LIBRARY CLOSED | 03/17/20 |

The Public Library will be closed until further notice in response to updated Federal guidelines to help mitigate the spread of the Novel Coronavirus. The library will offer an alternative “curbside” pick-up service to make every effort to… Read on…

UPDATE ON USE OF FACILITIES | 03/14/20 |

The City has issued an update on the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impact on city facilities following the declaration of a national state of emergency by President Trump and a state of disaster for Texas by Governor Abbott. Learn More…

LIBRARY PROGRAMS CANCELED | 03/13/20 |

UPDATE ON NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): LIBRARY PROGRAMS CANCELED. The City of Mount Pleasant has canceled all programs and activities at the Mount Pleasant Public Library through April 30. At this time, the library remains open. Read on…

http://www.mpcity.net/632/COVID-19-UPDATES