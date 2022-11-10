Mt Pleasant’s Boots & Bells

OPENING NIGHT LIGHTING FESTIVITIES ARE THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17

City of Mount Pleasant Presents Boots & Bells: An Olde West Christmas

Mount Pleasant, TX – Historic Downtown Mount Pleasant will be a lively place to visit this holiday season as the City presents the Third Annual Boots & Bells. It’s an Olde West Christmas beginning with Opening Night Lighting Festivities on Thursday, November 17, from 5:30 to 9:00 pm.

Enjoy an evening featuring the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, live music, Cowboy Santa’s arrival, complimentary cocoa and cookies, food vendors, free games and prizes, photo ops including a Reinsteer, miniature train rides in Caldwell Park, and more!

The Mount Pleasant Jazz Band and Choir will start the evening at 5:30 pm with a holiday performance, followed by the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6:00 pm with music by Memphis Soul.

Visit Santa’s Souvenir Shoppe and buy your 2022 Mount Pleasant T-shirts or $20, adult sizes only, and the Titus County/Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Christmas ornament is $40.

Horse-drawn carriage rides will be available all season, Thursdays through Sundays, beginning at 6:00 pm. Both rides include blankets, and check-in will be at the Hot Beverage Stand. Learn more and make your reservations at https://fourwindscarriage.com/mount-pleasant.

“Downtown Mount Pleasant is one of our greatest assets, and we are excited to continue the Boots & Bells tradition for the third consecutive year,” said Mayor Tracy Craig, Sr. “We had such a great response from the community and welcomed so many visitors last year that we knew this would be a celebration the City could hang its hat on and expand in 2022.”

TRAFFIC ALERT: There will be traffic detours around Downtown on Thursday, November 17, from 7:00 am through 11:00 pm to allow for a safe, expanded event. Local traffic will be allowed in and out until 5:00 pm. Please allow a little extra time if traveling through the area on November 17.