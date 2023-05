According to Mt Pleasant Fire Chief Larry McRae, Mt Pleasant’s Bowling Alley fire hit Monday morning just before 6:00 during a shift change at the fire department. Hence, at least 24 firefighters worked the blaze and had it under control quickly. At this time, it is not suspicious, and as is typical for a business fire to have the Fire Marshall investigating. There were no injuries. Monday afternoon at 12:25, the fire department returned after the fire rekindled.