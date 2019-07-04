Mt Pleasant’s City Manager Loses Job

Mike Ahrens

A change was made last Tuesday night during the Mt Pleasant City Council meeting. By a vote of 3-2, Mt Pleasant is now looking for a new City Manager, to replace Mike Ahrens. Tim Dale, Sherry Spruill, and Jerry Walker were the three votes for a change. Against were Brian Heavner and Michael McGahee. Several rumors were circulating on what brought on the move. Councilman Tim Dale stated Thursday afternoon that a newly elected council tilted the vote against Ahrens. Several ongoing actions surfaced when Ahrens wanted to have the meeting open to the public instead of a closed session. The search for a replacement will start Monday night at 6:00 pm at the city hall.