Mt Pleasant’s First PineFest

The City of Mount Pleasant is Hosting First Annual PineFest at

Mount Pleasant Sports Complex April 28

Mount Pleasant, TX, March 30, 2022- The City of Mount Pleasant invites the community to the first PineFest celebrating our extraordinary outdoors and recreation on Thursday, April 28, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the Mount Pleasant Sports Complex.

The event will feature plenty of free family fun, food, and music, including old fashioned carnival games with prize drawings, miniature train rides, the splash pad, a DJ and Dance leader playing all the favorites, plus complimentary hot dogs, popcorn, snow cones, and ice cream sundaes while supplies last.

The evening will also feature food trucks and vendors, vintage aircraft from the Mid-America Flight Museum, and a kick-off ceremony for the first-ever Northeast Texas PineFest Soccer Tournament presented by the Mount Pleasant Youth Soccer Association.

“We promised the community a family-friendly annual spring event at the Grand Opening of the Sports Complex last September, and here it is,” said Mayor Tracy Craig Sr. “This will be a fun and affordable way to spend time in this beautiful park with family and friends.”

Scenic City Texas has donated 400 pine saplings to attendees to help beautify their properties. Additionally, we’ll treat citizens to some remarkable City “swag” giveaways, activities and treats from the Mount Pleasant Public Library, and the opportunity to meet the Fire and Police officers who serve the community.

Watch for more details at www.mpcity.net and on the City’s Facebook page.