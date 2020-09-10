Mt Pleasant’s Mayor Proclaims Constitution Week 

Mayor Tracy Craig, Sr. Proclaims September 17-23 as Constitution Week

Mount Pleasant, TX, September 10, 2020… The 233rd Anniversary of the United States of America’s Constitution was recognized yesterday at City Hall as Mayor Tracy Craig, Sr. proclaimed September 17-23 as Constitution Week. Members of the Mount Pleasant Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution represented the National Society of DAR in accepting the proclamation.

The proclamation issued asks citizens “to reaffirm the ideals the Framers of the constitution had in 1787 by vigilantly protecting the freedoms guaranteed to all through this guardian of our liberties, remembering that lost rights may never be regained.”