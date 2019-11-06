Mt Vernon And Hughes Springs Playoffs?

Friday, Hughes Springs has a bye and if Mt Vernon wins the last game of the regular-season here are the scenarios for the playoffs.

Mt Vernon is in, and Hughes Springs only gets in with a Hooks victory over Atlanta.

If Mt Vernon loses, they are still in the playoffs unless Jefferson loses, and Atlanta wins. In that situation, Atlanta beats Hooks.

Scenario No. 1

Hooks win over Atlanta creates a three-way tie

Hooks 1st place and Atlanta is out

Jefferson is 2nd seed

Mt Vernon 3rd seed

Hughes Springs 4th seed

Scenario No. 2

A FIVE-WAY TIE

There is a possibility of a five-way tie between Atlanta, Hooks, Hughes Springs, Jefferson, and Mt Vernon. The UIL says they have no record of a five-way tie in Texas.

Atlanta beats Hooks there is the five-way tie

Jefferson is 1st Place and Hughes Springs is out

Atlanta wins by 15 or more they are 2nd seed

Atlanta wins by 14 Hooks is 2nd, Atlanta 3rd, Mt Vernon 4th

Atlanta wins by 13 or fewer, Hooks is 2nd, Mt Vernon 3rd, and Atlanta 4th