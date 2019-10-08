cypress basin hospice
Mt Vernon Football In Violation

4 hours ago

 

The Dallas Morning News Tuesday evening is reporting that Mt Vernon high school’s football team faces the possibility of forfeiting up to five games after a District Executive Committee ruled unanimously Tuesday that two players were ineligible. The players are Brock and Cameron Nellor. The team is coached by former Baylor head coach Art Briles. According to Superintendent Jason McCullough, “It’s our understanding that the punishment handed down by the DEC today does not include the forfeiture of previous games. However, the UIL’s state executive committee can strip teams of victories when it deems the school violated the rules.” Briles was also publicly reprimanded by the committee for using an assistant coach who wasn’t a full-time employee of the district, also a violation of UIL rules.

https://www.dallasnews.com/high-school-sports/football/2019/10/08/mount-vernon-coached-former-baylor-head-coach-art-briles-facing-forfeiture-after-two-players-ruled-ineligible/

