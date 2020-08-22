" /> Mt Vernon ISD COVID-19 – EastTexasRadio.com
Mt Vernon ISD COVID-19

16 hours ago

Mt Vernon ISD Superintendent Jason McCullough sent a letter notifying parents that an elementary student received a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19. The student was in attendance at school Wednesday (Aug 18), and the school told all known that was in close contact to self-quarantine. If you feel that you or your student had exposure, you can contact the Franklin County Office of Emergency management at 903-204-0640 for testing. Testing is available through the Franklin County rural Health Clinic at 903-537-9222.

