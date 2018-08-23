Mt Vernon Man Arrested After Police Chase

A man wanted on several Franklin County felony warrants was arrested earlier this week after leading Hopkins County deputies on a chase that began in Sulphur Springs, went through Como and finally ended when Winnsboro police spiked the tires of the suspect’s vehicle. Twenty-five year old Jerry Brandon Webb of Mt. Vernon was charged with Evading Arrest with a Vehicle, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Felon in possession of a firearm and a TDCJ parole violation warrant. He was transported to the Franklin County jail. Bond was set at $100,000 for the Assault Charge and $20,000 on the weapons charge, but was denied on the parole violation charge.