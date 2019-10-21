cypress basin hospice
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner
Momentum Motorsports Factory Clearance 2019
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Mt Vernon Meets With UIL

1 hour ago

UIL State Executive Committee to Meet

AUSTIN, Texas —The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League will convene at 9:00 am on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Courtyard Marriott Pflugerville to determine the eligibility of student-athletes and discuss alleged rules violations. 

A schedule of Tuesday’s hearings follows. 

HEARING (AA-BB)

9:00 a.m.

 AA.

 Wellman-Union High School: Section 1208(i)(1), Ejection from a Contest, Brian Sepkowitz

9:30 am.

 BB.

 Mount Vernon High School: Appeal of District 7-3A Division I Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student-Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

1. Student A

2. Student B 

The State Executive Committee meeting is an open meeting, and all interested parties are welcome.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     