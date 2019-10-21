Mt Vernon Meets With UIL

UIL State Executive Committee to Meet

AUSTIN, Texas —The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League will convene at 9:00 am on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Courtyard Marriott Pflugerville to determine the eligibility of student-athletes and discuss alleged rules violations.

A schedule of Tuesday’s hearings follows.

HEARING (AA-BB)

9:00 a.m.

AA.

Wellman-Union High School: Section 1208(i)(1), Ejection from a Contest, Brian Sepkowitz

9:30 am.

BB.

Mount Vernon High School: Appeal of District 7-3A Division I Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student-Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

1. Student A

2. Student B

The State Executive Committee meeting is an open meeting, and all interested parties are welcome.