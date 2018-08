PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today advised travelers on I-30 that both rest areas near Mt. Vernon, Texas, in Franklin County will be closed beginning Aug. 8.

The closure will begin during the afternoon. These travel facilities require inspection and maintenance that require this closure. TxDOT officials will keep travelers updated with further advisories as needed.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.