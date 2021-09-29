cypress basin hospice
Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Texas Heritage National Bank Header Cookoff Sep 2021
Mid America Pet Food Header

Much Needed Rain Chances Increase Today

Additional rain and storms are forecast today. It will NOT be an all day rain/storm event and some areas may see little to no rainfall! Through the morning and into most of the afternoon hours, many rain/storm chances are only around 20-40% for most locations. Toward this evening and tonight, the rain/thunderstorm chances increase, especially across North Texas. Widespread severe weather is NOT anticipated, but some of the strongest storms could produce 50-60 mph winds, small hail and heavy rainfall.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     