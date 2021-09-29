Much Needed Rain Chances Increase Today

Additional rain and storms are forecast today. It will NOT be an all day rain/storm event and some areas may see little to no rainfall! Through the morning and into most of the afternoon hours, many rain/storm chances are only around 20-40% for most locations. Toward this evening and tonight, the rain/thunderstorm chances increase, especially across North Texas. Widespread severe weather is NOT anticipated, but some of the strongest storms could produce 50-60 mph winds, small hail and heavy rainfall.