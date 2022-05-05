Multi-County 4-H Camp Registration Underway

Each year, our Hopkins County Extension staff members serve on the planning committee for the Multi-county 4-H Camp. Held in Lone Star, TX, at the Lakeview Baptist Conference Center, the camp features workshops, group activities, swimming, paddle boating, recreation, etc. Registration is now taking place. The dates for the camp are July 11-13, and the cost is $125, which covers two nights of lodging, six meals, a camp T-shirt, and all workshop activities.

The camp is open to youth grades 3-12, regardless of 4-H membership status. However, youth must complete a registration form and return it to their respective county Extension Office. The Hopkins County deadline is June 1. Our group will carpool to the location. Parents are welcome to attend the closing day award ceremony. Contact the Hopkins County Extension Office at 903-885-3443 for more information.