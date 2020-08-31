" /> Multiple Agencies Involved In Paris Drug Bust – EastTexasRadio.com
Multiple Agencies Involved In Paris Drug Bust

5 hours ago

Paris PD Detectives, Reno Police, Lamar County Deputies, and a Texas Ranger executed a search warrant on a residence in the 400-block of NE 12th St. They found methamphetamine and paraphernalia used in manufacturing or delivering narcotics. Desiree Ann Diggs, 31, was charged with manufacturing a controlled substance and a misdemeanor. Also arrested was 30-year-old Ronald James Davis. Davis had a small amount of methamphetamine, a glass smoking pipe, and numerous pieces of counterfeit U.S. Currency.

