Hunt and Rains County deputies as well as Greenville police executed a search warrant at a residence in Lone Oak and seized 1750 grams of methamphetamine and 14 firearms. Authorities arrested 34-year- old Curtis Leverl McMennamy and 32-year-old April Lanae McMennamy multiple charges and they remain jailed under $100,000 bond each. Four children at the residence were turned over to Child Protective Services.