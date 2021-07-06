" /> Multiple Lions named WGCA All-American Scholars – EastTexasRadio.com
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Cypress Basin Hospice Radney Foster June 2021
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Multiple Lions named WGCA All-American Scholars

Drew Ivery 2 hours ago

Three Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golfers were named All-American Scholars by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association for the 2020-21 season on Tuesday afternoon, per Lions Athletics.

Golfers to receive the honor were Sophie-Charlott Hempel, Karlee Nichols and Michelle Becker. This is Hempel’s fourth time receiving the award, Nichols’ second time and Becker’s first.

Hempel was named WGCA honorable mention All-American this season after finishing the year ranked 30th nationally in the Golfstat rankings. Hempel is one of the first two All-Americans for the Lions in program history. She played in 26 rounds over 11 events with a 75.50 stroke average, a career-low and school record 207 for 54 holes at the Lone Star Conference Championships, and a school record eight rounds under par for the season. She had two top five finishes and eight top 10 finishes. Hempel was named LSC All-Academic , along with earning second team All-LSC in 2020 & 2021 and graduated this past May summa cum laude majoring in Psychology.

Nichols played in 10 events with three top 10 finishes and a 79.52 stroke average was named LSC All-Academic this season. She is currently coming off her junior year at A&M-Commerce and is a public health major.

Becker played in 10 events with one top five finish and one top ten finish, notching a 78.83 stroke average. She is a finance major and is coming off of her sophomore season with A&M-Commerce.

The Lions had their most successful season in school history in 2020-2021, placing ninth at the NCAA Division II Championships, finishing eighth in the Golfstat rankings, placing third at the West Regional, and claiming LSC runner-up honors.

A total of 1,432 women’s collegiate golfers recognized with this prestigious honor.  The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics. The minimum cumulative GPA is 3.50.

About Drew Ivery

Director of sports and podcasting for STAR 95.9. Host & producer of the Crunch Time podcast with Drew & Stevie J under East Texas Podcasting. Play-by-play commentator for the Sulphur Springs Wildcats.
Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     