Multiple Lions named WGCA All-American Scholars

Three Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golfers were named All-American Scholars by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association for the 2020-21 season on Tuesday afternoon, per Lions Athletics.

Golfers to receive the honor were Sophie-Charlott Hempel, Karlee Nichols and Michelle Becker. This is Hempel’s fourth time receiving the award, Nichols’ second time and Becker’s first.

Hempel was named WGCA honorable mention All-American this season after finishing the year ranked 30th nationally in the Golfstat rankings. Hempel is one of the first two All-Americans for the Lions in program history. She played in 26 rounds over 11 events with a 75.50 stroke average, a career-low and school record 207 for 54 holes at the Lone Star Conference Championships, and a school record eight rounds under par for the season. She had two top five finishes and eight top 10 finishes. Hempel was named LSC All-Academic , along with earning second team All-LSC in 2020 & 2021 and graduated this past May summa cum laude majoring in Psychology.

Nichols played in 10 events with three top 10 finishes and a 79.52 stroke average was named LSC All-Academic this season. She is currently coming off her junior year at A&M-Commerce and is a public health major.

Becker played in 10 events with one top five finish and one top ten finish, notching a 78.83 stroke average. She is a finance major and is coming off of her sophomore season with A&M-Commerce.

The Lions had their most successful season in school history in 2020-2021, placing ninth at the NCAA Division II Championships, finishing eighth in the Golfstat rankings, placing third at the West Regional, and claiming LSC runner-up honors.

A total of 1,432 women’s collegiate golfers recognized with this prestigious honor. The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics. The minimum cumulative GPA is 3.50.