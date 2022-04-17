Multiple Shooting Incident In Morris County

Authorities are investigating a shooting incident Saturday during a Trail Ride on FM 144 in Cason. Morris County deputies responded to the scene along with other agencies. They discovered multiple people shot, but there are numerous widely conflicting reports on the total number of victims. They transported many of the victims to Titus Regional Medical Center and called Texas Rangers to assist in the investigation. There is currently no active shooter in the case, but anyone with information should call the Morris County SO at 903-645 2232.