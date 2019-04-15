Multiple Time Offender Guilty of Illegally Re-entering United States



-A 49-year-old Mexican national has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown today.

Luis Garcia-Torres pleaded guilty today to unlawful reentry by a deported alien before U.S. Magistrate Judge Keith F. Giblin.

According to information presented in court, on Jan. 13, 2019, Garcia-Torres was arrested in Orange County, Texas for driving while intoxicated. After being booked into the Orange County Jail, it was discovered that Garcia-Torres illegal alien with prior felony convictions. A records check revealed Garcia-Torres had been convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 1988 in North Carolina. Garcia-Torres had also been previously deported from the United States to Mexico in 1990, 2011, and 2016. Garcia-Torres was indicted by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Texas on Feb. 16, 2019, and charged with immigration violations.

Under the federal statute, Garcia-Torres faces up to 10 years in federal prison at sentencing. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office

This case is being investigated by the Homeland Security-Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Texas Department of Public Safety and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Randall L. Fl