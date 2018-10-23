Mums Indicate Fall Is In The Air At North Lamar HS

Students and instructors at North Lamar High School added a couple mums to the school entrance. Shown with one of the finished products are teacher Kyle Penwell, Mahaleigh Whitley, Emily West, Candace Bateman, Madie Edwards, Cheyenne Lewis, Kamry Oliver, Shelby Niblett, Avery Tawater, Shyanne Becerra, Samantha Pendergraft, Megan Morrison, and teacher Erin Dizmond.Members of Erin Dizmond’s horticulture class at North Lamar High School added a little ambiance to the campus by potting yellow mums in two blue landscaping vases that were donated by Red River Landscaping. Using the school colors, the potted plants add a pop of color at the entrance. Corrugated panther heads were added by Kyle Penwell’s principals of manufacturing class who designed and cut them out.