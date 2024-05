Saturday, May 4, is Municipal Election Day in Texas, and at stake are city council seats, school board positions, and, in some locations, bond elections. Polls will be open from 700 am – 7:00 pm. In Paris, there is one contested seat on the city council. Incumbent mayor Reginald Hughes is facing challenger Kelvin Hicks. The Chisum, North Lamar, Rivercrest, Paris school districts, and the City of Blossom also hold elections.