Tomorrow (05.06.23) is Municipal Election Day throughout Texas. Polls will be open from 7:00 am – 7:00 pm. At stake are City Council, School Board, and in some areas, Hospital board seats. Some area taxing entities are holding bond issue elections. The Dike community in Hopkins County will hold an incorporation election to determine if they incorporate the community as a city. Poll workers described early voting totals throughout the area as low.