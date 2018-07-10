Muppets Fan’s Collection Sets Guinness World Record

A Nebraska 16-year-old who owns 1,841 prices of Muppets memorabilia set a Guinness World Record with his collection. The record-keeping organization said Rhett Safranek, 16, of Merna, holds the record for largest collection of “The Muppets” memorabilia, which he said began when he was only two-months-old and his parents bought him a set of two “The Best of The Muppet Show” VHS tapes. Safranek, who was born in the year “The Muppet Show” celebrated the 25th anniversary of its premiere episode, said his parents told him they bought more tapes after seeing how he liked to watch the episodes over and over. The teenager said his collection includes the VHS tapes, stuffed animals, games, McDonald’s Happy Meal toys and objects autographed by “Muppeteer” performers.

