Alex Copeland, a senior art student, painted a mural in the hallway of North Lamar High School in memory of fallen Marine Sgt. Jay M. Hoskins. Sgt. Hoskins graduated from North Lamar in 2003 and died while serving in Afghanistan. Coincidently, Copeland will join the Marines after high school.

A presentation of Marine Sgt. Jay M. Hoskins Memorial Scholarship will be to a 2021 North Lamar graduate on May 27. Other recipients were Megan Grogan in 2018 and Brooke Collard in 2019.