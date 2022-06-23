Murder Suspects Transported Back To Hopkins County

The two murder suspects arrested by Hopkins County deputies and a Texas Ranger in St. Louis have been extradited back to the Hopkins County Jail. 27-year-old Diamonte Jakeli Paynes of Fort Worth and 20-year-old Aleigha Denise Coble of Colbert, Oklahoma are accused of killing 35-year-old Giovanni Alexis Najarro of Dallas and dumping his body in a wooded area north of Sulphur Springs. The murder is believed to have happened in the metroplex and the body transported to Hopkins County. Bond for each suspect was set at $1 million.