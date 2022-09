A jury was selected in Delta County but trial is now underway in Hopkins County District Court for a Cooper man accused of fatally shooting one man and wounding another.Forty-seven-year-old Robert Clevon Jeffery is accused of shooting 35-year-old Damien Damon Wiley of Cooper, and causing bodily injury to 21-year-old Saquan Harrion Reynolds, also of Cooper in front of the Cooper Mart on West Dallas Street. Wiley died of his injuries and Reynolds was seriously wounded.