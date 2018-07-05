Murphy’s New Song Helping Folks In Today’s Nashville Insider

Entertainment Tonight claims Blake Shelton has attended all three of Gwen Stefani’s Las Vegas residency shows. He tweeted; ”So far @gwenstefani has performed three shows in Las Vegas. I have been to three… #stalker”

Miranda Lambert tells People magazine that she doesn’t do a lot of interviews to promote her music because interviewers want to ask her personal questions. “I got on the phone for the first interview. The first question was, ‘How do you feel about Gwen?’ I hung up. I told Marion, manager, I just can’t do this. What was in the music was real, and I wanted people to get it from that. Take from it what they would. Then if I needed to talk, I would. But I haven’t really. Until now.”

Nicole Kidman tells People magazine that she and her daughters like hanging on Keith Urban’s tour bus. “We go out on the tour regularly. We call it ‘the road trip.’ We sleep in bunk beds, and we get to see — and fall in love with — different parts of America.”

David Lee Murphy tells Pop Culture Country that his song “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” has affected fans in many ways. “It just fell out one day, and that’s usually the songs that are the ones that connect. We wrote the song, and it just felt so good. I remember sitting at home in the driveway listening to that, and there was snow on the ground in Nashville that night. That’s just one of those songs that it’s about, ‘Calm down. It’s going to be alright.’ I had more people call me with messages and send me notes and tell me stories about something that happened in their life, whether they had something going on in their life to where the song made them feel better, so it’s been a special song.”

Chris Lane tells People Magazine that Tori Kelly was the only person he had in mind for ‘Take Back Home Girl.’ “They asked me from the beginning who would be a dream collaboration for me, and Tori was the first person I said. It just so happened to work out.”